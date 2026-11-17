In this issue of Artists at Work, we feature multidisciplinary artist, writer, and filmmaker Nevline Nnaji, whose work explores the courage it takes to challenge prevailing ideas and create independently. Through film, writing, and conversation, Nevline examines questions of identity, artistic freedom, and the pressures facing those who speak outside accepted cultural narratives. With support from the FAIR in the Arts grant, she has brought together the voices of other women to create a platform for discussion, dissent, and creative expression.

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