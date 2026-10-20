Join FAIR in the Arts on Weds, October 21 at 7PM ET for our monthly “After Hours” gathering — an informal opportunity to connect with fellow writers, actors, musicians, filmmakers, choreographers, visual artists, and other creatives who believe in artistic freedom.
FAIR in the Arts is launching Arts After Hours, a monthly Zoom gathering for FAIR artists, members, and guests to meet one another, exchange ideas, share opportunities, and strengthen the courageous creative community we are building together.
This isn’t a webinar or a formal presentation. It’s a gathering.
Come tell us what you’re working on. Bring an idea you’d like to explore, an opportunity you’d like to share, a question or project for other artists, or simply come to meet writers, actors, filmmakers, musicians, visual artists, and other creative people who believe that art flourishes through curiosity, independence, open inquiry, and the courage to create authentically.
Our first After Hours gathering will be held Wednesday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET, and we’ll gather thereafter on the third Wednesday of every month.
FAIR in the Arts is becoming more than a place to defend artistic freedom. We want it to be a place where artists can use that freedom to create, connect, collaborate, and help shape the culture around us. I really hope you’ll join us.
Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
Every month on the third Wednesday.
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Sign up for a Welcome to FAIR Zoom information session to learn more about our mission.
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I can't make it tonight, but hopefully next month. I think it would be good to connect with some other heterodox-leaning artists. Thanks for setting these up!