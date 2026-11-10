Meet Frank Mihelich, a FAIR in the Arts grant recipient using the power of theatre to bring people together, encourage open dialogue, and explore complex ideas through artistic expression. His work reflects the importance of fostering a culture that welcomes diverse perspectives, encourages intellectual curiosity, and makes room for challenging conversations. Through theatre, Frank demonstrates how the arts can serve as a space for meaningful exchange, creative freedom, and mutual understanding, helping build a more open and inclusive cultural future.
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AMAZING AMY! ECCENTRIC YOGA CONTORTION DANCE ENTERTAINER!
PLEASE BOOK ME TO PERFORM IN THE NY METRO AREA!
ANTI-TECHNOCRACY! Fighting predator globalist technocrats and their TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
ONE-OF-A-KIND, LIKE NO ONE OR NOTHING ANYONE HAS SEEN BEFORE! Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Contortion Dance Entertainer, Little Old Limber Lady, Flexible Freak. NO ONE ELSE ON EARTH DOES WHAT I DO!
I have ideal themed act for Dec.
Amazing Amy! Yuletide Yoga! Christmas Contortion! Fa La La La Flexible! Tis the Season to be Stretchy! To 9 minutes of mp3 file of upbeat instrumental medley of holiday favorites or to any seasonal music you want live or recorded, lots of red and green sequins as Little Old Limber Lady busts moves to blow the audiences’ minds!
Anytime:
Amazing Amy: Little Old Limber Lady Yoga Dancer Challenges Ageism!
In this work, solo elder woman at 71, confounds expectations for the aged, by transforming from barely able to walk with a cane, to an astounding performer of flowing feats of advanced yoga flexibility, despite injuries all over her body and two hip replacements, to excite and inspire the audience with the possibilities of health and well-being through devotional exercise practice and healthy living!
Can be performed to any genre of music live or recorded and can go no shorter than 6.5 minutes and as long as 11/12 minutes. (Would prefer to freestyle with live music but will use recording if I must).
If more folks lived like and ate organic food like Amazing Amy, the world would be a much happier, healthier place! (Please make cash offer your budget can afford and/or split the gate, passing the hat OK too).
Also great at promoting, with my Amazing Amy (@amyharlib) name on your event page/s I will promote on my website and social media networks, mutually beneficial, win-win!
I also have so many unique themed and character based contortion acts, I could be booked every month for a year and not repeat a presentation.
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Contortion Dance Entertainer, offers advanced yoga feats of flexibility, despite injuries all over her body: torn rotator cuffs in both shoulders, a disintegrated spinal disc and 2 hip replacements! At 71, she presents special theme- and character-based acts that challenge ageism and gender role stereotypes and she flexibly freestyles to any genre of music live or recorded. She is a testimony to the benefits of an organic vegetarian diet, daily exercise and a healthy lifestyle. Please invite her to SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE at your event: amyharlib@e-activism.com, https://www.instagram.com/amyharlib/, https://legacy.reverbnation.com/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
PLEASE CONTACT me to talk about how I can PERFORM for you. No day job - available to perform. https://legacy.reverbnation.com/artist/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
https://www.instagram.com/amyharlib/ THANK YOU!