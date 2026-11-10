Meet Frank Mihelich, a FAIR in the Arts grant recipient using the power of theatre to bring people together, encourage open dialogue, and explore complex ideas through artistic expression. His work reflects the importance of fostering a culture that welcomes diverse perspectives, encourages intellectual curiosity, and makes room for challenging conversations. Through theatre, Frank demonstrates how the arts can serve as a space for meaningful exchange, creative freedom, and mutual understanding, helping build a more open and inclusive cultural future.

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