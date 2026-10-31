Hello, Friends of FAIR in the Arts,

Thank you to all the artists who were able to come to the October “After Hours” artist gathering – a monthly Zoom meeting on the 3rd Wednesday of the month at 7PM ET. You can sign-up to get the Zoom link here. It was an inspiring and productive turnout with participants representing several disciplines including writers, actors, visual artists, opera singers, producers, agents, and filmmakers. We had a general discussion on arts funding, and the continued climate of self-censorship, compelled speech and activism in the arts. More specifically, we talked about how FAIR can continue to support its artist members (following).

Supporting FAIR Artists

From the October “After Hours” discussion - focusing on helping FAIR Artists succeed

Soon to launch Member Spotlight Calendar on the FiA webpage listing Artist Events by region for members to attend (film screenings, book signings, play development readings, gallery shows, and performances). Shared resources for FAIR artists (event tickets, rehearsal/studio space, and equipment discounts; reposting of artist announcements; talent for play readings, recording demos, beta-reading, book reviews, blurbs, etc.) A toolkit (to include a guide for navigating tough conversations, workshops on grant writing, taxes, entrepreneurism, and self-producing, and general documents including collaboration agreements and letters calling attention to discriminatory practices). The FAIR in Arts Grants program. Publish an Artists Directory – coming! Fiscal sponsorship and assistance with grant writing Increase visibility and our voice on the world stage, advocating for authentic artistic freedom while drawing attention to discrimination, censorship, and the “colonization of the imagination” in which a culture of enforced consensus trains the artist to no longer see that he is conforming to ideological expectations.

Industry News and Controversy

Keeping up with what’s happening in the world

Artistic Freedom or Selective Inclusion?

On October 7, 2026, four arts organizations represented by the ACLU returned to federal court in an appeal arising from their March 2025 lawsuit challenging the current administration’s restrictions on NEA funding for projects promoting gender ideology.

The organizations challenging the NEA include Rhode Island Latino Arts, National Queer Theater, The Theater Offensive, and Theatre Communications Group. They argue that excluding such projects constitutes unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination.

But the lawsuit raises another question: Is it legal for organizations demanding freedom from ideological restrictions to also impose exclusionary policies on the artistic community?

National Queer Theater’s published commitments include demographic preferences in executive hiring, board recruitment, casting, and artistic selection, prioritizing candidates from the “Global Majority.” The policies raise legitimate concerns about equal opportunity and potential discrimination based on race.

Having the artistic freedom to create ideologically-driven art does not mean an institution can adopt discriminatory policies on who gets hired and whose work is produced. The original case number is 1:25-cv-00079; the appellate case number is 25-2113.

Pronoun Mandates Raise Questions of Compelled Speech and Freedom of Conscience

During the October FAIR in the Arts After Hours gathering, several artists reported that arts institutions continue to require pronoun declarations. In a related development, an October 6, 2026, legal advocacy report highlighted the case of a Louisiana public-library employee who alleges he was dismissed for declining, on religious grounds, to use a colleague’s requested pronouns. His attorneys contend that the employer failed to consider a reasonable religious accommodation. Both situations raise questions about compelled speech, freedom of conscience, and the extent to which ideological conformity is becoming a condition of employment in cultural institutions.

More on the topic of compelled speech –

FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression) published an excellent commentary in September 2026 by NYC-based FAIR artist, Kevin Ray, who described losing employment after objecting to DEI training and being pressured to announce his pronouns during a teaching-artist interview. He argues that ideological conformity continues to influence hiring and employment in American theatre and wonders if theatre has regressed from a forum that dramatized clashing views to a monotone megaphone. “As theater artists in America, our most prized freedom should be the freedom to express our views, both on stage and off, even if those views are contentious, unpopular, or offensive,” Ray writes. “How can any artist hope to ignite meaningful thought or feeling if he can’t dare to say what he believes in his heart to be true?” Read the full article here:

Artistic Freedom - Unless You Wear the Wrong Hairstyle

The Baltimore Rock Opera Society (BROS), a nonprofit theater company celebrated for its unconventional creativity and self-expression, fired its executive director, Kelly Carnes, just two weeks after her hiring following complaints that she, a white woman, had worn cornrows to a September 10 company event. She was accused of cultural appropriation.

Although BROS has not confirmed that the hairstyle prompted her dismissal, Carnes’ termination followed a closed-door meeting in which Ms.Carnes was not invited, along with plans for four of its six board members, including its chair, to step down by December 31, 2026.

For an organization committed to artistic individuality and inclusion, the controversy accentuates the hypocrisy of an arts organization that celebrates radical self-expression, but appears unwilling to tolerate an individual’s choice of hairstyle.

A Must Read if you want insight on “How Theatre Went Stupid -- and How It Can Find Its Way Back”

In a refreshingly candid essay for The Base, Oliver Bennett examines how British theatre, once celebrated for its intellectual daring, artistic experimentation, and provocative voices, became increasingly constrained by ideological conformity.



The author traces the transformation from the politically charged theatre of the postwar era through Brexit, the rise of identity politics, and the cultural upheavals of 2020, describing an industry in which ideological activism increasingly displaced artistic curiosity; a time when dissenting voices were marginalized, and even the classics became subjects for political correction rather than exploration.



Bennett’s most compelling observation is that the ideological fervor “appears to have subsided” without meaningful institutional reflection or accountability. Theatre, he argues, cannot simply return to an earlier era. It must rediscover its artistic purpose.



Bennett deserves praise not merely for diagnosing the problem, but for offering a way forward: intellectual rigor, engagement with the theatrical canon, openness to unorthodox voices, and the courage to create provocative, playful, and passionate work. His essay is an eloquent expression of the artistic independence and cultural renewal FAIR in the Arts champions. Read “How Theatre Went Stupid” — Oliver Bennett, The Base, October 1, 2026

FiA Events and Gatherings:

Find ways to get together with like-minded artists, support each other’s work and stay connected.

FAIR’s screening and panel discussion of “ Speechless ” by Emmy-winning filmmaker, Ric Bienstock and Garfield Miller was wonderfully successful. Great appreciation to the FAIR members who signed up. The screening jump started FiA’s fundraising campaign for the 2027 Artists Grant cycle. And it gave the FAIR membership pre-release access to a provocative documentary on the battle for free speech on college campuses and what it means for higher education.



The second exclusive FAIR film screening and discussion is “Generation Covid,” on November 11 at 7PM ET. Ticket sales will also help fund the 2027 artist grant cycle. The film, by Jennifer Sey, takes an in-depth look at the effects of the Covid school closures on our kids. Invite Friends of FAIR to sign-up and Register Here.



FAIR Artist Grant Winner, Johari Mayfield is presenting a devised theatre piece titled Wildcard: A Satirical Seance , and inviting FAIR artists into the closed in-process feedback/talk following the performance. The work incorporates dance, history, and humor to explore questions of race, gender, class, and whose stories get told. The work is co-directed by Caitlin Wees, and is presented at A.R.T./NY South Oxford Space — The Great Room, Brooklyn (Club Afterlife) on Sunday, November 1 at 2:30pm with doors opening at 2:15.



FiA’s November “After Hours” Zoom gathering is on November 18 th at 7PM ET. Register to get the link. I hope you will join us.



We encourage local in-person gatherings. We’ll let others in your region know. Send an email to Arts@fairforall.org In the subject line write Local Meet-up.

FiA Member News:

Stay Connected! Read about what other FAIR artists are doing

The First edition of the “Artists at Work” series goes out this week with a feature on FiA Grant winner and Theatre producer/director Frank Mihelich . Look for a FAIR artist to be featured each week (or thereabouts).



FAIR Artist Grant recipient Kimberley Tait’s article on the death of the novel was published in Spike Magazine in the UK. Aptly titled “My Fight to Save the Novel from Progressive Publishers” is on point with a perspective that is finally getting into the Zeitgeist. A definite read!



FiA is expanding its film committee to include Film & Media Arts to support independent filmmakers, screenwriters, documentarians, animators, podcasters, digital storytellers, and artists working in emerging media. Its mission is to champion artistic freedom, creative independence, and excellence across traditional and evolving forms of visual and audio storytelling.



FiA original advisor, Michelle Pollino, launched a media-focused Substack called “The Transit” that looks at culture through the combined lenses of journalism, history and mundane astrology.

Reaching Out:

Help us expand our network

We want to know what you know, what you hear, what you see, and what you’re doing. Send news, events, opinions, successes, and challenges to arts@fairforall.org . In the subject line write - News for FiA Newsletter

FiA is working on our member directory so our artists can connect, collaborate and support each other. Please create a new profile here. You can also edit an existing entry via your personal directory link. We hope to have the directory completed by the end of the year.

FiA is building a resource directory of studios, performance spaces, bookstores, galleries, venues and other arts resources where independent artists can work, participate and connect. We also hope to partner with venues willing to offer FiA members reduced ticket prices or other benefits. Know a place we should include? Send it our way.



Your generous support enables us to continue developing resources, strengthening our artist network, and advocating for open, viewpoint-diverse arts communities. Please consider supporting FiA today and asking others to do the same.

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