There’s a lot happening this Wednesday, October 28, in support of FAIR artists.
If you’re in NYC and want to connect in person, laugh, have some wine, and enjoy the comedy show “Wrong Take,” created by one of FAIR’s grant winners, Lou Perez, come join us!
FAIR members can contact Lou to be added to the guest list for a comp ticket at luisamateperez@yahoo.com.
October 28 is also the night FAIR is offering the first U.S. screening of Speechless, a provocative film that explores free speech battles, DEI controversies, and discrimination lawsuits on college campuses. Ticket sales help fund FAIR’s 2027 Artist Grant Cycle.
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