Fair For All Arts (FAIR in the Arts) is a nonpartisan professional network dedicated to advancing a common culture in arts, entertainment, & media that champions freedom of expression, open-mindedness, and the ability to strive for excellence in all creative endeavors. We affirm the power of art to unite by bridging perceived divisions and highlighting our common humanity.

Why? In the words of actor and FAIR Arts Fellow Clifton Duncan, something is wrong in the arts. Divisive identity politics has become a de facto code of conduct among leading arts institutions. Immutable characteristics and ideological alliance have become the basis on which artistic work is evaluated, programmed, and funded. An epidemic of self-censorship and groupthink has been silencing artists and leaving them fearful of taking creative risks. Artists of high talent and integrity have been ostracized from their own industries for having the 'wrong' opinions or perceived identity.

That's where FAIR in the Arts comes in. We are uniting hundreds of artists from across the world to courageously reclaim a vision for arts & culture that is rooted in our humanity first. We are building a new arts infrastructure through grant funding, virtual and live events, publications, an artist directory, and more. In order to change culture, we must create culture. Learn more and support our work at www.fairforall.org/fair-in-the-arts or by emailing arts@fairforall.org.

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