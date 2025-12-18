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Artists at Work #2
Meet Nevline Nnaji, a FAIR in the Arts grant recipient using film, writing, and conversation to bring women’s voices together, challenge prevailing…
Nov 17
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Karen Howes FiA Director
12
2
Introducing Artists at Work
Meet Frank Mihelich, a FAIR in the Arts grant recipient using theatre to bring people together, explore complex ideas, and foster a more open cultural…
Nov 10
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Karen Howes FiA Director
20
1
2
October 2026
The Next Act
Creating. Connecting. Speaking Freely.
Oct 31
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Karen Howes FiA Director
7
3
Upcoming Wednesday Events to Support FAIR Artists
Connect for Comedy In Person in NYC or Join Us Online for a Provocative Film Screening
Oct 26
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Karen Howes FiA Director
2
2
FiA - Community Gathering
Join FAIR in the Arts on Weds, October 21 at 7PM ET for our monthly “After Hours” gathering — an informal opportunity to connect with fellow writers…
Oct 20
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Karen Howes FiA Director
4
1
2
September 2026
Something Unusual Happened at the Emmys
Is it possible that Hollywood is dialing down the politics and keeping the drama on the screen?
Published on Fair For All
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Sep 30
FAIR in the Arts Newsletter
Creating. Connecting. Speaking Freely
Sep 30
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Fair For All
5
4
The Artist's Obligation is to the Work
Being asked to serve as Interim Director of FAIR in Arts has given me reason to reflect on what FAIR has come to mean for me as an artist.
Published on Fair For All
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Sep 20
February 2026
TONIGHT: Community Meetup with Hector Herrera
Join animator & filmmaker HECTOR HERRERA and fellow FAIR artists tonight for a community meetup as we discuss the state of arts in 2026.
Feb 16
4
2
December 2025
TONIGHT: Mary McDonald-Lewis Speaks Out
Voice actor Mary McDonald-Lewis in conversation with FAIR Exec Director Monica Harris on The Toll of Cancellation on the Human Spirit – tonight at 7 PM…
Dec 18, 2025
3
1
October 2025
Announcing the 2025-26 FAIR Artist Grant
An opportunity for mission-aligned artists to win competitive funding from FAIR. Plus the latest news and reads from our community.
Oct 30, 2025
6
2
August 2025
Broadway's DEI Downfall, Building Bridges Through the Arts, and More
Read Kevin Lynch's essay about how DEI continues to undermine Broadway. Plus the latest news, upcoming events, and reads from our community.
Aug 23, 2025
6
2
© 2026 FAIR for All
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